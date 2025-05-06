Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm Q4 FY25 results: Net loss narrows to ₹540 crore from ₹550 crore

Paytm Q4 FY25 results: Net loss narrows to ₹540 crore from ₹550 crore

Paytm(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Paytm-owner One 97 Communications on Tuesday reported a narrower year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The digital payments firm posted a loss of ₹540 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter, down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹208 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time employee stock option cost, leading to a wider loss compared to the previous quarter.
 
Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma gave up stock options worth ₹21 crore during the quarter, resulting in a one-time expense of ₹492 crore. This charge impacted current-quarter profitability but is expected to reduce stock option costs in future periods, the company had said in April.
 

Topics : Paytm Q4 Results One 97 Communications

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

