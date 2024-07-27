Cholamandalam Investment and Finance appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu as MD

The Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has announced the elevation of Ravindra Kumar Kundu as its Managing Director.

His term of appointment would be for a period of five years with effect from October 7.

Kundu currently serves Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as its Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company in a statement said, the Assets Under Management (AUM) grew to Rs 1,53,000 cr in FY'24 from Rs 67,000 cr in FY'20.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd is the financial services division of the diversified conglomerate the Murugappa Group.