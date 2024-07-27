Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu as MD

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd is the financial services division of the diversified conglomerate the Murugappa Group

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 5,828 cr from Rs 4,134 cr registered in the corresponding period of last year | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
The Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has announced the elevation of Ravindra Kumar Kundu as its Managing Director.

His term of appointment would be for a period of five years with effect from October 7.

Kundu currently serves Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as its Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company in a statement said, the Assets Under Management (AUM) grew to Rs 1,53,000 cr in FY'24 from Rs 67,000 cr in FY'20.

Kundu has been with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for 24 years, has an overall experience of 36 years in automobile and financial services industry.

For the April-June 2024 quarter, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 942 cr, up by 29.7 per cent from Rs 726 cr registered in the year ago period.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 5,828 cr from Rs 4,134 cr registered in the corresponding period of last year.


Topics :Murugappan GroupCholamandalam InvestmentCholamandalam Investment & Finance

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

