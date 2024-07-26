Decoding the fine print of over Rs 13,000 crore Mankind-BSV deal

New Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma is poised to take pole position in women’s health portfolio in the India Pharma Market (IPM) after completing the Rs 13,630 crore deal to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), senior company officials said.

The deal potentially opens doors for Mankind Pharma to the overseas markets, which currently draws 92 per cent of its revenues from India.

The combined entity will draw around 13 per cent revenues from the international market, with the remaining coming from the domestic market.

BSV draws around 46 per cent of revenues from international markets, with the remainder from the Indian market.