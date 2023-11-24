Christmas Comes Early: Air India Express offering 30% discount on tickets

Air India Express on Friday announced the launch of its "Christmas Comes Early" sale offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on its domestic and international flights. According to the company's announcement, the discount will be applicable on bookings made will November 30 and for travel between December 2 and May 30, 2024.

The logged-in members of the airline's mobile app and website will get complimentary Xpress Ahead Services and zero convenience fees on the bookings. Additionally, the members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards program will get deals on meals, seats, and baggage.

The discount will be available on several routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Kannur, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru-Tiruchirappalli.

Air India Express recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity under the theme "Fly as You Are".

Last month, the airline announced that in the next one year, it is aiming to double its number of pilots. Currently, the airline has 400 pilots, and the headcount may go as high as 900. New aircraft scheduled to join the Air India Express fleet will fuel the recruitment drive.

A subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express is in the process of merging low-cost domestic carrier AirAsia India with itself, and last week, it unveiled its new brand identity.

Air India Group, comprising Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, is owned by the Tatas, which is also in the process of consolidating its airline business.

Air India Express operates over 300 flights daily to 30 domestic and 14 international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft, comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.