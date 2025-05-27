Home / Companies / News / CIEL HR posts 35% profit growth, expands HR tech ahead of planned IPO

CIEL HR posts 35% profit growth, expands HR tech ahead of planned IPO

IPO-bound CIEL HR reports ₹14.67 crore net profit and ₹1,504.5 crore revenue in FY25, driven by tech-enabled HR solutions and two strategic acquisitions

Shine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
IPO-bound CIEL HR Services, India’s only company offering a complete suite of tech-driven HR solutions, has posted a 35 per cent rise in net profit during the financial year 2024–25 to ₹14.67 crore, up from ₹10.85 crore in the previous financial year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹1,504.5 crore for FY25, as against ₹1,085.7 crore in FY24. The company said that its approach of providing a bouquet of HR solutions has helped it deliver significantly higher growth rates than the industry average.
 
‘CIEL’s results represent the strength of our collective spirit. “Soaring High TOGETHER” reflects the way we rise with each other, for each other and as one united CIEL HR Group. Together, we’re shaping the future of work with agility, innovation, and determination to deliver the best to our stakeholders,’ said K Pandiarajan, Chairperson and Executive Director of CIEL HR Group.
 
‘At CIEL, we thrive at the intersection of transformation of businesses, talent, and technology. Our growth in FY25 is a testament to the synergy between our teams, partners, and clients. With our unique blend of tech-enabled services and deep industry insight, we are committed to helping organisations build future-ready workforces while delivering value at every step,’ said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CIEL HR.
 
The growth in revenue from the HR services business segment increased by 37.71 per cent year-on-year, while revenue from HR platforms also increased by 61.69 per cent Y-o-Y. The company has continued its inorganic growth through the financial year 2024–25. In line with its track record of successful integrations, the company acquired two businesses in FY25 to strengthen its HR-tech platform capabilities as well as to expand its portfolio of solutions. The Group has integrated these entities with the overall organisation and is actively working to leverage its inherent synergies to foster growth across individual business units.
 
The company continues to run its asset-light business model and has expanded its operations along the length and breadth of the country, taking its geographical presence to 85 offices across 38 locations.
 
Doraiswamy Rajiv Krishnan, Executive Director of CIEL HR, said, ‘The CIEL HR model is based on a realistic integration of services and platforms in a way that mirrors and addresses real needs of clients to smoothen last mile wrinkles and deliver value.’
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

