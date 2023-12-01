CIL's coal output rises 11.5% to 460 mn tonnes during April-November

State-owned CIL on Friday said its coal production grew by 11.5 per cent to reach 460 million tonnes (MT) during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The company had produced 412.5 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

"With 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth CIL stayed ahead of the annual asking rate of 10.2 per cent. The production saw an upsurge of 47.4 MT in quantum terms compared to 412.5 MT of same period last year," the PSU said.

All the seven arms of CIL have registered growth with two of them -- BCCL and NCL -- achieving their respective progressive targets.

During the last month CIL's production increased by 8.7 per cent to 66 MT from 60.7 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Supply of coal by CIL to the power sector registered a rise of 4.7 per cent to 398.7 MT in the April-November period compared to 380.8 MT in the year-ago period.

"CIL feels confident of breaching the demand projection of 610 MT placed on it by the Ministry of Power for the current fiscal," it said, adding that in a challenge, during remaining four months of FY'24, CIL has to grow over the high base of the penultimate four months of previous financial.

All the efforts are in this direction.

Year to date coal stock at CIL's pitheads is at 45 MTs, which is around 58 per cent more compared to 28.5 MTs of the same period last year.

CIL's total supplies were at 485.4 MT during the first eight months of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent.

The supplies by the maharatna firm was at 446.4 MT during the corresponding period of FY'23.

"For the month of November 2023 coal off-take of 63 MTs was higher by 2.3 MTs compared to 60.7 MTs of November 2022," it said.