Home / Companies / News / CIL to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical JV with BHEL

CIL to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical JV with BHEL

The venture will kick off with the construction of a state-of-the-art Coal to Ammonium Nitrate Plant, leveraging BHEL's Pressurized Fluidized Bed Gasification (PFBG) technology

CIL, in a pivotal role, pledges to guarantee the off-take of a minimum of 75 per cent of the production (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday said it will hold a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the coal-to-chemicals project in Odisha.

"To form a JV company to undertake coal-to-chemicals business by initially setting up a Coal to 2000 tons per day (TPD) Ammonium Nitrate Plant using BHEL's in-house developed PFBG (Pressurized Fluidized Bed Gasification) technology," the company informed the bourses.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Equity shareholding shall be 51 per cent with CIL and 49 per cent with BHEL," the miner said.

The CIL project involves its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Jharsuguda district of Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs 11,782 crore considering a debt-equity ratio of up to 70:30, the government said earlier.

The venture will kick off with the construction of a state-of-the-art Coal to Ammonium Nitrate Plant, leveraging BHEL's Pressurized Fluidized Bed Gasification (PFBG) technology.

CIL, in a pivotal role, pledges to guarantee the off-take of a minimum of 75 per cent of the production.

The company also stated that the JVC for the development of coal to Syngas Island/gasification plant on a lump sum turnkey basis harnessing BHEL's esteemed PFBG technology, following the meticulous scrutiny and finalization after a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR).

Meanwhile, CIL had signed an MoU with GAIL for setting up of Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas) project at Sonepur Bazari area of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Burdwan district at an estimated project cost of Rs 13,052 crore.

Also Read

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

CIL's coal supply to power sector rises 3.4% to 294.8 MT during Apr-Sept

CIL appoints Mukesh Agrawal as director of finance with immediate effect

CIL gives extension to Debasish Nanda as Director, Business Development

Trade unions have called for one day strike on February 16, says CIL

Google hit with $2.3 bn lawsuit by 32 media groups including Axel Springer

Reliance Consumer to bring Sri Lankan beverage Elephant House to India

PepsiCo India looking to capture bigger share of potato-based chips market

Torrent Power raises Rs 700 crore through non-convertible debentures

Brokerages bullish on Vedanta's prospects amid concerns over group's debt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CILCoal IndiaCoal Bhel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story