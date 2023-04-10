Home / Companies / News / Cipla inks licensing pact with Novartis to manufacture, mkt diabetes drug

Drug major Cipla said it has inked a licensing pact with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus range, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from January 1, 2026

New Delhi
Cipla inks licensing pact with Novartis to manufacture, mkt diabetes drug

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Drug major Cipla on Monday said it has inked a licensing pact with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus range, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from January 1, 2026.

The Mumbai-based company has signed a perpetual license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Switzerland) to manufacture and market Galvus and Galvus combination brands, it said in a regulatory filing.

"This deal is expected to further bolster Cipla's position in India as one of the top players in the diabetes category," it added.

The agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, the drug firm said.

Galvus is one of the leading brands in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space and amongst the prominent brands in the oral diabetic medication category, the drug firm stated.

On Monday, shares of Cipla ended 1.02 per cent up at Rs 901.85 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

