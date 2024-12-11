Cipla gets approval to market Afrezza insulin inhalation powder in India

Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the distribution and marketing of Afrezza inhalation powder in India.

Afrezza, a product created and manufactured by MannKind Corporation (MannKind) USA, is used to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.

By bringing a game-changing, patient-centred solution to diabetes management in India, Cipla will make this drug accessible to all and empower millions to take control of their health with greater ease, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Afrezza is a rapid-acting insulin delivered through an inhaler compared to current insulins which are given as injections.

Taken at the beginning of a meal, the medication dissolves rapidly upon oral inhalation into the lungs and delivers insulin quickly to the bloodstream.

Afrezza starts working as early as 12 minutes and helps in reducing the rapid increase seen in sugar levels with meals.

The effect of the drug lasts for about 2-3 hours and it closely resembles the body's response to insulin.

This is the first and only non-injectable insulin to be developed for patients of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus, the drug firm said.

"By reducing the need for multiple daily insulin injections, we are offering a convenient solution for people living with diabetes mellitus, particularly those who are uncomfortable with needles, helping them manage their condition more effectively," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.