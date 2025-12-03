Cipla, Stempeutics launch stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Cipla Limited, in partnership with Stempeutics Research, today announced a major foray into orthobiologic medicine with the launch of Ciplostem, an innovative allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy for knee osteoarthritis (knee OA).

Allogeneic means belonging to or obtained from a different individual of the same species, which implies that this is not customised or patient-specific stem cell therapy, and can be administered off the shelf.

Approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the treatment offers to slow disease progression and promote cartilage maintenance for patients with Grade II and III knee OA. The launch addresses a critical unmet need in India, where knee OA affects over 48.4 million people and is increasingly prevalent across all age groups. Current standard treatments, such as painkillers and physiotherapy, primarily offer short-term symptomatic relief, failing to target the underlying, progressive degeneration of the joint.