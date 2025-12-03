Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

Shares of Sun Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,805.70 apiece on BSE

Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
A unit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore on a new manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the proposal for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in the state, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a filing on Tuesday.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,805.70 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

