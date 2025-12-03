Japan's JFE Steel to invest Rs 15,750 cr in JV with JSW Steel's BPSL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

JFE Steel Corporation of Japan will invest Rs 15,750 crore to form a joint venture with Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, according to a regulatory filing.

The joint venture (JV) will include JSW Steel's arm Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's (BPSL) integrated steel plant, situated in Odisha.

In a BSE filing, JSW Steel said it has "entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan (JFE).

The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) will be transferred to a 50:50 joint venture with JFE through a slump sale, with a cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore.

JFE will invest Rs 15,750 crore in two tranches to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture, it added. JSW Steel had acquired BPSL in 2021 through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process and successfully transformed it from a 2.75 2.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) distressed unit into a profitable company with an expanded capacity of 4.5 MTP, currently employing 25,000 people. Through this transaction, JSW will monetise part of its stake in BPSL to accelerate its overall growth strategy. As part of this, the company will bring in JFE as a trusted, long-term strategic partner, whose technological expertise combined with JSW Steel's strong project execution and operational capabilities will unlock additional value for the joint venture.