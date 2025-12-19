Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Under the agreement, Cipla will have sole rights to market and sell the cough syrups Corex DX and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Dolonex, the proton pump inhibitor Nexium, and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in the Indian market. Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source and supply these products for India. The size of these brands is estimated to be around Rs 400-430 crore, according to industry sources.

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on expanding the reach of our medicines for patients in India,” said Meenakshi Nevatia, country president, Pfizer India. She added that Cipla’s extensive distribution network, combined with Pfizer’s legacy of quality and innovation, would help improve access to trusted therapies across the country.

Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, Cipla, said the collaboration aligns with Cipla’s strategy of strengthening its portfolio through meaningful partnerships. “Our distribution capabilities will support wider reach for these established brands,” he said.

Industry experts believe that, from Cipla’s perspective, the partnership allows it to add established, high-prescription brands to its India portfolio without manufacturing risk, strengthening its presence across respiratory, pain management, gastroenterology and anti-infective therapies while leveraging its large domestic field force and distribution network to drive incremental growth. The arrangement also improves portfolio depth in acute therapies, complementing its chronic and respiratory franchises.