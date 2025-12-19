Home / Companies / News / NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday

NTPC
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Power giant NTPC has prepared a roadmap to have an installed capacity of 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037 that the company said will require a capex of Rs 7 trillion.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power generation company in India catering to the country's one-fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and green sources.

On Wednesday, NTPC's operational capacity of over 85,000 MW at group-level, with addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday.

NTPC said it has 32 GW of capacity under various stages of construction, and the company set an ambitious target to scale up to 149 GW by 2032, and further to 244 GW by 2037, NTPC.

The roadmap envisages a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7 trillion, with expansion plans across energy storage systems, pumped storage projects, nuclear power, green hydrogen, and chemicals, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power raises ₹2,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on private placement

Pfizer, Cipla sign exclusive marketing, distribution deal for 4 brands

Piramal Finance to sell 14.72% stake in Shriram Life for ₹600 crore

ED returns ₹300 crore to clear unpaid dues of Kingfisher's employees

Japan's MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

Topics :NTPCInvestmentenergy sector

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story