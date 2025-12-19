NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

Power giant NTPC has prepared a roadmap to have an installed capacity of 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037 that the company said will require a capex of Rs 7 trillion.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power generation company in India catering to the country's one-fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and green sources.

On Wednesday, NTPC's operational capacity of over 85,000 MW at group-level, with addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday.