Home / Companies / News / Citi Bank CEO weighs shutting municipal-bond trading business: Report

Citi Bank CEO weighs shutting municipal-bond trading business: Report

A Citi spokesperson at that time had said the company did not discriminate against the sector and that it believed it was complying with Texas' law

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser is weighing whether to shutter the bank's municipal-bond trading and origination business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Citi's senior executives in favor of closing it down have presented the proposal to Fraser in response to her push to bring the firm's profitability in line with its competitors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Citi declined to comment on the report.
 
Citi's municipal offering business has been under scrutiny from Texas attorney general, who in January halted the bank's ability to underwrite most municipal bond offerings in Texas saying that Citi has discriminated against the firearms sector.
 
A Citi spokesperson at that time had said the company did not discriminate against the sector and that it believed it was complying with Texas' law.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Citi signals consequences for not complying with return to office norms

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

Explained: How UAW's drive to 'end tiers' will change GM Detroit

Airtel Digital head Adarsh Nair resigns from company after a 5-year stint

Infosys US unit hit by cyber security event; probe on to identify impact

Aviation ministry, DGCA to look into ex-pilot's complaint against Air India

After 5 years, IndiGo's bottom line flashes green for September quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citi BankBond auctionBond markets

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story