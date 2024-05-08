Home / Companies / News / Citigroup sells shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 cr via open market

Citigroup sells shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 cr via open market

US-based Citigroup through its affiliate, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, offloaded shares of Vodafone Idea through a block deal on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Financial services company Citigroup on Wednesday sold shares of telecom company Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 crore through an open market transaction.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea, as per the data on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 12.27 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 233.65 crore.

Meanwhile, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Vodafone Idea at the same price.

On Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.67 per cent to close at Rs 12.71 per piece on the BSE.

Topics :CitigroupVodafone Idea

First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

