Co-working firm 315Work Avenue aiming to double portfolio in 18 months

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue announced on Tuesday its aim to double its portfolio in India within the next 18 months, driven by high demand for flexible spaces by companies. The company currently manages 2 million square feet (msf) across 40 locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.

"The company is exploring both organic and inorganic initiatives to double its seat capacity," it stated in a press release. Additionally, the firm is in "advanced discussions" to enter the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad markets.

"The planned expansion into these cities is in line with the company's strategy to include about 10-12 cities in its portfolio over the next two years," it added. In Bengaluru, the company aims to increase its centres to 50 from the current 30.

Among its clientele are Tata Technologies, TeamLease, Urban Company, AstraZeneca, and TotalEnergies.

Manas Mehrotra, founder of 315Work Avenue, said, "The coworking industry's rise reflects a significant shift in how modern businesses address their workspace needs, which has evolved considerably in recent years."

"The demand has seen increased interest from corporates and multinational companies that are turning to coworking spaces, recognised as powerful growth hubs."

In India, the demand for flexible workspaces is on the rise. A report released last year by Colliers and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) indicated that post-Covid-19, India's flex space market has expanded more rapidly than its Asia-Pacific counterparts.

"The Indian office market shows a strong preference for shared workspaces," the report noted. "A positive economic outlook, evolving workplace trends, and a diversifying occupier base are set to continue driving flex space demand across the country's major markets."

315Work Avenue also revealed on Tuesday that it is exploring options to expand its presence into malls. Furthermore, the company is focusing on incorporating technology and innovative methods in its existing spaces.

"These advantages have significantly added value to the coworking industry compared to traditional offices," the firm stated.