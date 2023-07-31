Home / Companies / News / Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Coal India launched the 'Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana' in 2017 to support the treatment of underprivileged children affected by thalassemia. In 2020, aplastic anaemia was added to the programme

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Fortis Healthcare has joined hands with Coal India to treat underprivileged children suffering from thalassemia under the 'Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana' CSR initiative of the central public sector enterprise.

An MoU in this connection was signed on July 28 at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, a hospital statement said.

Coal India launched the 'Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana' in 2017 to support the treatment of underprivileged children affected by thalassemia. In 2020, aplastic anaemia was added to the programme.

According to the MoU, Coal India will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to eligible patients for bone marrow transplants and the treatment can be done at Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

The health centre has one of the largest and most comprehensive bone marrow transplant centres in India that boasts a team of nearly 20 doctors with expertise in the treatment of all kinds of blood disorders.

The Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at the hospital's Gurugram facility has a 26-bed bone marrow transplant ICU. More than 1,500 bone marrow transplants have successfully been completed at the centre.

Fortis Healthcare Group COO Anil Vinayak said, "India is known as the thalassemia capital of the world with a huge burden of an estimated 42 million thalassemia carriers and approximately 1,00,000 patients with a thalassemia syndrome. Thus, it is crucial to address the burden of the disease and providing the right treatment is essential."

Coal India Director (P&IR) Vinay Ranjan said, "Considering the challenges that patients with thalassemia and aplastic anaemia face, Coal India, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, Government of India, has come up with a CSR initiative of supporting the treatment of children affected by the two ailments."

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes a body to have lower haemoglobin than normal.

It is a rare burdensome disease, requiring lifelong repeated blood transfusion, as well as other expensive medical interventions, the statement said. It is estimated that more than 10,000 children are born with thalassemia every year in India. It has the highest number of children with thalassemia major in the world at an estimated 1 to 1.5 lakh individuals.

Also Read

PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission 2047; slams Cong

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Cost to cut sickle cell disease's risk beyond reach of most Indians: Lancet

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

OYO's adjusted Ebitda grew 25x to Rs 175 cr in Q1 FY24, says CEO

Amazon doubling same-day delivery facilities in push for speed: Report

LIC Mutual Fund completes merger of IDBI MF to diversify offerings

Startup Exponent Energy aims to power 25,000 electric vehicles by 2025

upGrad announces advisory board to scale upGrad Institute in Singapore

Topics :Coal IndiaFortis Healhcarechildrenhealthcare

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story