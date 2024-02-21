Home / Companies / News / Coal India may exceed capex target of Rs 16,500 crore for FY24: Govt

Coal India may exceed capex target of Rs 16,500 crore for FY24: Govt

The capex target of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) for the ongoing financial year is Rs 2,880 crore

NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry. Its core business are mining and power | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government of Wednesday said the state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to exceed its capex target of Rs 16,500 crore for the current financial year.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As we navigate through the current fiscal year of 2023-24, both CIL and NLCIL are on track to exceed their capex targets yet again... both CIL and NLCIL will exceed their annual capex targets, further bolstering India's economic growth trajectory," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The capex target of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) for the ongoing financial year is Rs 2,880 crore.

The Ministry of Coal's capex target for FY24 is Rs 21,030 crore.

Over the past few years, coal Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been over-achieving their capex targets.

In FY22, CIL and NLCIL had achieved 104.88 per cent and 123.33 per cent of their capex targets, respectively. In FY23, both companies achieved around 113 per cent of their target.

NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry. Its core business are mining and power.

Also Read

Stock of this PSU power generation company has zoomed 110% in 6 months

Centre formally allocates Latehar coal block in Jharkhand to NLC India

PM lays foundation stone for 1st phase of NLC India Talabira power project

Construction-grade sand production plant to begin next month: NLC India

Nalco, NLC India among 10 companies submit bids for coal mines for auction

Uber may soon deliver prepaid packages to your doorstep from local stores

Indian telecom gearmaker HFCL to set up optical fibre cable plant in Poland

Digital banking infra provider Signzy buys Difenz at valuation of $5 mn

Kilburn Engineering acquires turnkey solutions provider M E Energy

BluSmart, Tata Power subsidiary sign agreement to source green power

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal NLCNLC India

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story