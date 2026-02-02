Coal India production, offtake fall as power sector demand weakens

Between April and November, power demand growth was muted, which lowered thermal capacity utilisation and, in turn, coal consumption by power plants, he added. Jain also said rising renewable energy capacity has contributed to lower thermal PLFs, reducing coal requirements from the power sector, which is the largest consumer of domestic coal.
How do lower PLFs affect coal production decisions?
He explained that moderation in coal offtake typically feeds back into production decisions through supply agreements between coal companies and power generators. “Power plants sign fuel supply agreements based on expected PLF levels. If PLFs fall and inventory starts building up at plants, generators tend to reduce coal offtake over time, which then leads to moderation in coal production at the mines,” Jain said.