Coal India production, offtake fall as power sector demand weakens

CIL’s coal offtake continued to decline during the first ten months of FY26, which experts believe reflects moderation in coal consumption by thermal power plants amid lower capacity utilisation. The miner’s total coal production declined 2 per cent to 609 million tonnes, while offtake fell 3 per cent during the April 2025 to January 2026 period to 612.1 million tonnes.

What do the latest production and offtake numbers show?

State-owned miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a 2 per cent drop in production and a 3 per cent drop in offtake for the April–January period of the current financial year, even as the company has been hoping to turn around the ongoing slump in key physical performance metrics.

How did Coal India perform in January 2026?

In January 2026, coal offtake dropped 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 66.3 million tonnes, even as production rose 2.6 per cent to 79.8 million tonnes, indicating a widening gap between output and dispatches during the month. Lower coal offtake reflects subdued utilisation levels at thermal power plants during the fiscal so far, according to Ankit Jain, vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd.

Why has coal demand from power plants softened?