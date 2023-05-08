Home / Companies / News / Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

Just transition goals, ecological challenges in contrast to mining plans

Shreya JaiNitin Kumar
Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

May 08 2023
National miner Coal India (CIL), which is targeting 1 billion tonne (bt) of coal production by 2025-26 (FY26), is set to push enhanced mining activity in mineral-rich states.
CIL has worked out a 52-mine plan for meeting the production target. Of these, 13 are new coal mines; the rest are expansions of existing ones.
Jharkhand leads the pack with 15 new mining projects, of which three are new; the rest are expansion of existing coal mines in the state. It is followed by Chhattisgarh — it will have eight new coal mine projects. Maharashtra and West Bengal will get seven new coal mining projects each.

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India Limitedcoal industry

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

