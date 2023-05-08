JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares



The company’s board will also consider and approve the audited financial results for the year and quarter ended on March 31, 2023. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals will consider a sub-division of equity shares, said the company in a regulatory filing on Monday. A final decision on this will be taken during the board meeting to be held on Wednesday, 24 May 2023.



In a filing with the stock exchanges, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said, “The board of directors will consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split the equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each of the Company to equity shares of face value Re 1/- each of the Company and matters related thereto in such manner as the Board may determine subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.” The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion on May 24.



Last year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said that it has entered into an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire the cardiac brand, Razel (Rousvastatin) franchise for the India and Nepal region for a cash consideration of Rs 313.7 crore. The board of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals will also consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the company, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders, said the company in a regulatory filing.