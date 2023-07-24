Cognizant seals $800 million deal with California-based Gilead Sciences

Information technology (IT) services firm Cognizant has renewed and expanded its existing relationship with California-based Gilead Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company, for a total expected value of $800 million (about Rs 6,560 crore) over the next five years.

Under the agreement, Cognizant will manage Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics, and lead initiatives designed to accelerate its digital transformation, the IT major said on Monday.

Cognizant has provided similar services for Gilead for the past three years.

“The collaboration is aimed at enabling Gilead to streamline various parts of its business with the goal of faster time to market of various medicines for life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer,” Cognizant said.

The pharmaceutical industry has traditionally been slower to adopt digital transformation journeys compared with other industries. However, according to Cognizant, Gilead is an “industry leader” in embracing digital transformation in its business.

“Through this collaboration, Cognizant has provided critical expertise to progress our digital transformation journey while enabling stable, secure operations. This has allowed us to advance research and commercialisation of transformative treatments for some of the world’s most challenging diseases. We look forward to expanding this partnership to advance to the next phases of our capability road map,” said Marc Berson, senior vice president and chief information officer at Gilead Sciences.

As part of the extended partnership, Cognizant said it would help Gilead provide a more consistent and seamless experience to its 18,000 internal users, expand its cloud operations, and digitally transform the business.

Cognizant expects to leverage the power of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and AI automation to help enhance Gilead’s customer service experience and assist it in driving greater manufacturing efficiencies. In addition, Cognizant will continue to provide support for all enterprise data and analytics platforms across all business functions, including the introduction of the latest and most relevant technologies to support differentiated business outcomes.

“Working together, our teams will be leveraging the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing, and GenAI to help Gilead bring its products to market faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction,” said Surya Gummadi, executive vice president and president, Cognizant Americas.

Of late, several IT companies have won large deals. Recently, Infosys signed a strategic deal with Denmark-based Danske Bank to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale. The deal is estimated at $454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times.

Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) bagged a deal worth $1.9 billion from UK’s National Employment Savings Trust for a total contract period of 18 years. TCS also signed a 10-year contract with the Department of Education to administer and enhance customer experience for the Teacher’s Pension Scheme in England and Wales.