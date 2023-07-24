Maruti Suzuki to recall 87,599 vehicles to fix manufacturing defect

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 87,599 vehicles which include small hatchback S-Presso and affordable MPV Eeco, which were manufactured between July 05, 2021 and February 15th, 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.

The recall has been decided as the company is of the view that these vehicles may have a defect in a part of the steering tie rod, which may result in the rod breaking and affecting the steerability and handling of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki will contact the owners of the affected vehicles bia via authorised dealerships of the company. The dealerships will contact, inspect, and replace the faulty part free of cost, the filing said.

The recall is effective from Monday, July 24, 2023, 6:30 PM onwards.

This is not the first time that the country's largest car manufacturer has recalled its vehicles to fix manufacturing defects. Earlier, the company had recalled Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitaras manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, a report in The Economic Times (ET) said.

The recall was decided for a fault which may have resulted in the non-deployment of airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners in the event of a car crash.

The company also recalled its 5,000 vehicles in September 2022 for faulty seatbelts.

The shares of the company were trading in the red as the price fell Rs 73 to close at Rs 9,694 on Monday on the benchmark BSE index Sensex.