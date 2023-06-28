Cognizant, ServiceNow form partnership to build $1 billion business



Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group will help joint clients challenged by rising costs, growing tech debt, manual processes and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy AI to drive performance. Cognizant and ServiceNow on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation across industries. The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a $1-billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.



“Across sectors, firms strive to improve their competitiveness, optimise operations, and deliver better overall experiences, but face challenges around platform silos and intensive, manual workflows,” said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant chief executive officer (CEO). “Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance the value of our clients’ products and services to their end customers.” The key areas that the group will focus on operational effectiveness, enhanced experience and expedited innovation.



“By combining the power of Cognizant’s solutions and services with the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, we will accelerate automation to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. This means organisations in every industry, from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, can keep pace in this ever-changing environment.” “Every CEO is in an innovation race right now. The winners will embrace AI-led transformation to reinvent how they do business,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott.



In recent months, almost all large players have come up with offerings by partnering with global tech giants to tap into the AI universe. The multi-disciplinary Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group significantly expands the decade-long relationship between the companies and will bring to market integrated offerings designed to solve complex problems, automate operations and enhance employee and end-customer experiences through the use of AI.