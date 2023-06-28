Cognizant, ServiceNow form partnership to build $1 billion business

Cognizant and ServiceNow on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation across industries. The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a $1-billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.
Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group will help joint clients challenged by rising costs, growing tech debt, manual processes and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy AI to drive performance.
The key areas that the group will focus on operational effectiveness, enhanced experience and expedited innovation.
“Across sectors, firms strive to improve their competitiveness, optimise operations, and deliver better overall experiences, but face challenges around platform silos and intensive, manual workflows,” said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant chief executive officer (CEO). “Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance the value of our clients’ products and services to their end customers.”
“Every CEO is in an innovation race right now. The winners will embrace AI-led transformation to reinvent how they do business,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott.
“By combining the power of Cognizant’s solutions and services with the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, we will accelerate automation to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. This means organisations in every industry, from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, can keep pace in this ever-changing environment.”
The multi-disciplinary Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group significantly expands the decade-long relationship between the companies and will bring to market integrated offerings designed to solve complex problems, automate operations and enhance employee and end-customer experiences through the use of AI.
In recent months, almost all large players have come up with offerings by partnering with global tech giants to tap into the AI universe.
Last month, leading IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, and Infosys went on a spree launching their generative AI platforms. The focus is to offer clients an enterprise-scale platform to explore unprecedented use cases with generative AI in a responsible way, along with enhancing internal capabilities to effectively manage workloads.
A common theme in the platforms launched by all the IT firms is their focus on using the cloud as a gateway to deliver AI services. Deploying large-scale generative AI scale has created a demand for huge data storage and compute power on top of the infrastructure, platform, data and software services built on the cloud.