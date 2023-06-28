FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 2,000 crore here to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

This would be the ninth plant of Procter & Gamble in India, which owns popular brands like Ariel, Duracell, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks and Whisper.

The new plant spread across a 50,000 sq metre area in Sanand will produce products that are part of P&G's global healthcare portfolio, especially digestives, a company statement said.

"This facility will be operational over the next few years and is set to become an export hub for P&G globally, as it will help P&G India in serving consumers across the globe," it said.

Besides, this will also help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy, it added.

The investment was announced by P&G India CEO LV Vaidyanathan in a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The facility builds on top of P&G India's existing manufacturing footprint of 8 plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat," the statement said.