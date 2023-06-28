Home / Companies / News / Procter & Gamble to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India, set up plant in Gujarat

Procter & Gamble to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India, set up plant in Gujarat

The new plant spread across a 50,000 sq metre area in Sanand will produce products that are part of P&G's global healthcare portfolio, especially digestives, a company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 2,000 crore here to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

This would be the ninth plant of Procter & Gamble in India, which owns popular brands like Ariel, Duracell, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks and Whisper.

The new plant spread across a 50,000 sq metre area in Sanand will produce products that are part of P&G's global healthcare portfolio, especially digestives, a company statement said.

"This facility will be operational over the next few years and is set to become an export hub for P&G globally, as it will help P&G India in serving consumers across the globe," it said.

Besides, this will also help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy, it added.

The investment was announced by P&G India CEO LV Vaidyanathan in a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The facility builds on top of P&G India's existing manufacturing footprint of 8 plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat," the statement said.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

