Cognizant to acquire Belcan for $1.3 bn to boost engineering capabilities

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire global engineering company Belcan for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock. The transaction is anticipated to close in the September quarter.

The total consideration comprises $1.19 billion in cash and a fixed 1.47 million Cognizant shares, with a current value of $97 million based on Cognizant's closing share price on June 7, 2024. The cash consideration is expected to be funded through a mix of cash on hand and debt.

Founded in 1958, Belcan is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners and a leading global supplier of engineering research and development (ER&D) services that provides services for the commercial aerospace, defence, space, marine, and industrial verticals, primarily in North America and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition comes at a time when Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar S is scripting a turnaround at Cognizant to regain its bellwether status. India is the largest employee base of Cognizant with about 250,000 employees out of its total headcount of 344,400.





The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Cognizant's ER&D capabilities, building upon the company's existing strengths in the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering practice areas.

“Combining with Belcan will also add scale and enable Cognizant to establish a leadership position in the high-growth aerospace and defence (A&D) industry with a blue-chip client base, deep domain expertise, and significant technological capabilities with over 6,500 engineers and technical consultants,” Cognizant said in a statement.

The revenue the acquired business will contribute to Cognizant in 2024 depends on the timing of the close but is expected to be over $800 million on an annualised basis, the company said. Revenue from the acquired business has grown at an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last two years.

"We believe that acquiring Belcan will strengthen Cognizant's position in the sizable and fast-growing ER&D services market," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. "Belcan's deep engineering capabilities and domain expertise across the aerospace and defence market will be complemented by Cognizant's scale and own multi-decade digital engineering expertise, providing Belcan's blue-chip client roster access to our advanced AI, cloud, and data technologies."

Kumar further added that Cognizant sees the acquisition as an opportunity to immediately accelerate revenue growth and create compelling shareholder value through the combined engineering capabilities. “Belcan's clients would gain access to Cognizant's full suite of technology services, while Cognizant's clients across the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and high-tech sectors we believe will benefit from Belcan's engineering skills."

As part of this transaction, Cognizant said it expects to significantly expand its access to the $190 billion ER&D services market, which is expected to grow at an over 10 per cent forward CAGR through 2026.

The acquisition is expected to deliver over $100 million in annual revenue synergies within three years, with additional cost synergies expected over time. The United States- and United Kingdom-based workforce of Belcan is expected to complement Cognizant's global delivery network to support global programmes in the Belcan client base.

Lance Kwasniewski, the CEO of Belcan, is expected to continue to lead Belcan, which will continue to operate under the Belcan name as an operating unit of Cognizant. Cognizant will also establish a dedicated integration programme office to drive execution against strategic and financial goals for the transaction.

"Cognizant will better position our team to capitalise on compelling tailwinds, including increasing outsourced ER&D spend, the transformative impact of digital engineering adoption rates, robust commercial aerospace demand, and favourable long-term defence and space spending," said Kwasniewski.