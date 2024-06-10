Business Standard
Citroen inks MoU with CAB-EEZ Infra Tech to supply 2,000 units of e-C3 EVs

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which the first 100 units of e-C3 were flagged off, Citroen India said in a statement

Citreon C3

French carmaker Citroen has said it will supply 2,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to CAB-EEZ Infra Tech. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French carmaker Citroen on Monday said it will supply 2,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to urban e-mobility player CAB-EEZ Infra Tech Pvt Ltd over the year.
The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which the first 100 units of e-C3 were flagged off, Citroen India said in a statement.
This further augments 200 e-C3 units already part of the Cab-E fleet taking the total to over 300 units operating across Mumbai and Pune, it added.
"Cab-E has been one of the early adopters of the e-C3. Their continued choice of this product is a validation of Citroen's proposition as a key player in promoting sustainable transportation solutions," Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.
Cab-E Director & CEO Kuldip Ghosh said, "This partnership not only benefits stakeholders but also propels Cab-E to a leadership position in the electric urban mobility market."

Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 kilometre (ARAI-certified) per single charge and can achieve nearly full charge in under an hour, the company said.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

