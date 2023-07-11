CoinDCX appoints Rajnish Vedi as the new head of customer experience

Rajnish Vedi has been appointed as the Head of Customer Experience of CoinDCX, according to a press release of the crypto exchange.

With over 15 million users, the company is looking at bolstering customer journey and experience on its platform.

In his new role at CoinDCX, Vedi will lead customer experience across all product lines, including self-help platforms, voice and back-office inquiries and core product experience. He will work towards improving the net promoter score (NPS) and customer satisfaction score (CSAT) by building seamless customer journeys, transparent customer communication and top-notch customer support practice, according to the press release.

Before joining CoinDCX, Vedi was vice-president of customer experience at MakeMyTrip, where he designed and implemented successful digital innovation and transformation programmes to exceed user demands and enhance overall digital experience.

Mridul Gupta, chief operating officer, CoinDCX, said that Vedi will be the key architect in taking the company's vision forward for building a customer-first organisation as CoinDCX progresses towards the next phase of growth.

"He will be working closely with product, operations and support teams to deliver superior customer experience across our products," Gupta said.

Vedi said, “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic sector and help enhance the experience for CoinDCX's customers. I will be working on enhancing the customer experience of the existing 15 million users, by offering seamless and faster query resolution.”