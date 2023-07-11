Home / Companies / News / Spark Minda receives Rs 750-cr EV battery charger order from leading OEM

Spark Minda receives Rs 750-cr EV battery charger order from leading OEM

The product will be manufactured at Spark Minda's state-of-the-art facility, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Private Limited, in Pune

BS Web Team New Delhi
The product will be manufactured at Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Private Limited in Pune

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Auto components maker Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of Spark Minda, said on Tuesday that it had received a contract from a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles (EVs). The lifetime value of the order is Rs 750 crores.

However, the company did not disclose the name of the automobile manufacturer from which it had bagged the order.

Aakash Minda, executive director of Spark Minda, said, "This prestigious order is a testament to Spark Minda's robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer-centricity. This milestone underlines our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility and our ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the global automotive industry."

The product will be manufactured at Spark Minda's state-of-the-art facility, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited) in Pune.

The project will help the company's commitment towards sustainable mobility and enhance its range of EV offerings. It will solidify Spark Minda's stewardship towards green and connected mobility.

The contract underlines the company's position as a forward-looking, future-ready organisation dedicated to revolutionising the automotive sector through innovation and technological excellence.

Minda Corporation is a major automotive component manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio encompassing mechatronics, information and connected systems, plastic and interiors, electronic manufacturing excellence and Spark Minda Green Mobility for auto OEMs.

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

