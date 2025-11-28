CoinDCX says Mixpanel breach exposed some user data; funds remain safe

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A portion of CoinDCX’s user data was impacted due to a security breach at the company’s third-party service provider Mixpanel, the Indian crypto exchange disclosed in an email to its users on Friday.

CoinDCX said the breach did not affect the company’s infrastructure and that the funds of its users were safe.

Mixpanel, which provides data analytics services to the company, suffered a security breach on November 8.

The US-based company confirmed to CoinDCX on November 25 that some of its data was accessed following the “security incident”.

“On 25th November, 2025, they (Mixpanel) confirmed that some of our CoinDCX users’ data was accessed. The security incident didn’t target CoinDCX specifically and included the broader customer base of Mixpanel. Mixpanel has no access to CoinDCX infrastructure or users’ funds,” CoinDCX told users in an email communication.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email. What details of the Mixpanel breach are still unclear? The story will be updated once the crypto exchange responds to the newspaper’s queries on the number of users impacted, the type of data involved, and the security safeguards in place following the incident. The company informed users that it has collaborated with its service provider to confirm the containment of the breach. It has initiated a full review of Mixpanel’s security posture, data minimisation and its internal vendor risk processes. What precautions has CoinDCX advised for users?

CoinDCX has cautioned users to stay alert to unsolicited calls, messages or phishing emails, including requests for one-time passwords, passwords, PINs, bank details and links to social media groups impersonating official company communication. “CoinDCX will never: Ask for your password, OTP or 2FA (two-factor authentication), never ask you to share your wallet seed phrase nor ask you to install remote access apps,” it added. Has CoinDCX faced security issues earlier? The breach at a third-party vendor affecting the company’s users comes months after an alleged security breach led to the loss of $44 million. This incident too, which happened in July, did not affect customer funds on the platform.