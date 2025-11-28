Apollo Pharmacy targets 100 mn customers in 5 yrs, 2 new stores daily: CEO

Apollo Pharmacy plans to open two new stores every day, targeting to grow its customer base to 10 crore within the next five years, its CEO P Jayakumar said on Friday.
The omni-channel pharmacy network, which has crossed the 7,000-store mark with the opening of its latest store in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, aims to strengthen the neighbourhood pharmacy reach.
"We will continue to expand by opening two new stores every day and grow our customer base to 100 million within the next five years, ensuring that the highest-quality medicines remain within everyone's reach," Jayakumar said in a statement.
Apollo HealthCo operates Apollo Pharmacy that serves users across over 19,000 pin codes.
Apollo HealthCo Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said at present, Apollo Pharmacy serves over one million orders every day.
"The 7,000-store milestone reflects the scale Apollo has built and the trust families place in us. We will continue to deepen access, strengthen India's neighbourhood pharmacy network while ensuring Apollo remains the first and most trusted choice for healthcare," she added.
The company said its paid healthcare loyalty programme, Apollo Circle, has also crossed 10 million members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app