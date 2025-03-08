Company on track to achieve 30% women in workforce by 2030, says Vedanta

Vedanta on Saturday said it is on track to achieve 30 per cent women representation by 2030.

Notably, 28 per cent of its women representation is in decision-making roles, highest among metals and mining companies in the country.

Vedanta is bridging the talent gap by adding qualified women into its fold, a statement said.

Aligned with Vedanta's sustainability goals, the company has implemented progressive people policies to support its workforce, including rich job content, targeted hiring, mentorship programs, accelerated career-growth opportunities in high-growth businesses.

Policies such as 'no questions asked' work-from-home option for women, flexible work hours, year-long sabbatical for childcare and spouse hiring among others, support their growth during different life-stages.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has launched the Women of Zinc campaign, attracting women to metals sector on International Women's Day 2025.

The campaign is a bold initiative designed to showcase the exciting career opportunities for women in the metals, mining, and manufacturing sectors, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.