Home / Companies / News / Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal

Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Concentrix Corporation and Marnix Lux

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Concentrix Corporation and Marnix Lux

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Concentrix Corporation and Marnix Lux.

Concentrix Corporation is a US-based firm engaged in providing customer experience services.

The proposed combination envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA (Marnix Lux) by Concentrix Corporation and acquisition of around 22 per cent shareholding in the combined entity by Marnix Lux shareholders, according to an official release.

Marnix Lux is the parent company of Webhelp S.A.S. (Webhelp). Webhelp is active in the business process outsourcing services and specialised services segment.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace. 

Also Read

CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation

Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

16-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill

GIC, Genus Power Infra tie up to invest $2 bn in smart meter venture

Hero MotoCorp starts Harley-Davidson X440 bookings, deliveries in Oct

Biosimilar Humira likely to boost US revenues for Biocon Biologics

SAIL selects mjPRO platform for project procurements, says mjunction

I-T department lens on 50-60 reporting entities for non-compliance

Topics :Competition Commission of IndiaCompanies

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story