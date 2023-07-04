Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposed deal involving Concentrix Corporation and Marnix Lux.

Concentrix Corporation is a US-based firm engaged in providing customer experience services.

The proposed combination envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA (Marnix Lux) by Concentrix Corporation and acquisition of around 22 per cent shareholding in the combined entity by Marnix Lux shareholders, according to an official release.

Marnix Lux is the parent company of Webhelp S.A.S. (Webhelp). Webhelp is active in the business process outsourcing services and specialised services segment.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.