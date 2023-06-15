Home / Companies / News / Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Shares of Hero were down as much as 4.2% in Thursday afternoon trade

Reuters NEW DELHI
Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nikunj Ohri and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an investigation to assess Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a third-party vendor in a case related to alleged diversion of funds, two government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The investigation has been ordered in the "public interest" to probe the ownership structure of Hero MotoCorp and whether it controlled the third-party vendor, said the two sources, who are privy to the internal government directive.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles, said in a statement to Reuters that it had not received any communication from the government and could not comment.

"We will provide all information, if and when it is sought from us by any regulatory authority," the spokesperson said.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment.

Shares of Hero were down as much as 4.2% in Thursday afternoon trade.

The internal government order follows a preliminary inquiry conducted by India's Registrar of Companies, the two sources said.

The case was seen fit for a further formal investigation in the "public interest", they said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under legal provisions, now has powers to record statements of company officials and ask for documents to conduct an investigation.

Separately, Hero MotoCorp was under the scrutiny of India's income tax authorities last year.

The company last year said tax inspectors visited its offices and the home of CEO Pawan Munjal as part of a "routine inquiry".

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, additional reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Jason Neely)
 

No communication yet, says company

Reacting to the Reuters report, Hero Motocorp released a statement saying, “The company has not received any communication from the MCA with regard to the media reports… and hence cannot comment on the same. We will provide all information, if and when it is sought from the company by any regulatory authority.”

The statement further stated, “Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is a responsible, law abiding and much-admired Indian multinational, and known for following global best governance practices.” BS REPORTER 

Also Read

New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis, says official

Authorities to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with Delhi ban

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order of 495 jets: Report

Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

Centre planning rate changes in new income tax structure, says report

Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

SAT gives no immediate relief to Zee promoters, refuses to stay Sebi order

Inkle launches new platform for cross-border payments for startups

Open challenge to OpenAI, Google: Zoho working to build its own AI model

Maruti sitting on 100,000 plus pending deliveries as MPV market expands

Topics :Hero MotoCorpMinistry of Corporate Affairsautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story