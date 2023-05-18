Home / Companies / News / Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

Coursera has formed 4 new partnerships, introduced a career-focussed degree programme and two university certificates, the statement stated

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Edtech platform Coursera on Thursday said it is expanding online learning in the country with several new partnerships, degrees and certificates, GenAI features and hiring solutions.

"We're excited to see our continued momentum in India, driven by the efforts of institutions and the government to equip individuals with skills for a digital future," Coursera Chief Operating Officer Shravan Goli said in a statement.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets of the company and is critical to its global strategy, he said.

"We're proud to support and empower learners with several new content and platform innovations to accelerate the next phase of their education and career," he added.

Coursera has formed 4 new partnerships, introduced a career-focussed degree programme and two university certificates, the statement stated.

The online platform has introduced ChatGPT-powered tools and VR features to make learning and teaching more interactive, effective and personalised.

Also, the company is launching a skills-based recruitment service to unlock career opportunities for Coursera learners so that recruiters can use the talent dashboard to view pre-qualified entry-level talent and verify skill proficiency at scale with job-aligned assessments.

Also Read

Adobe launches generative 'Sensei GenAI' to transform customer experiences

Going slow: Infosys, Wipro keep Class of 2023 waiting for campus hiring

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Bucking the trend, IT companies in India to increase hiring in 2023: Survey

Net hiring in India's top four IT firms drops by 97% to 1,940 in Q3FY23

Container Corp Q4 results: Profit rises 7.7% to Rs 279 crore, revenue up 6%

More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

Nazara's Nodwin Gaming raises $28 mn of equity investment from 5 investors

Walmart Inc lifts annual sales, profit view on resilient consumer spending

Online gaming platform Rooter raises $16 mn in funding led by Lightbox

Topics :courseraonline learningHiringeducation

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story