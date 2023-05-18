Home / Companies / Start Ups / More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

Globally, 683 companies laid off 194,659 workers in 2023. This is already 18 per cent more than the 164,591 seen in 2022

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Premium
More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thousands of job losses in big start-ups hint at a trend of more pink slips in 2023 than the previous year at the present-day pace.
Some 8,134 employees have reportedly lost their jobs in India as of May 2023, according to data from technology’s (tech’s) big layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi.

The database collates figures which appear in several media reports. This is not an exhaustive list but may be broadly indicative of the trend in tech companies amid an adverse funding environment and a global economic slowdown.
The number so far into the fifth month of the current calendar year is already 57 per cent of the earlier calendar year’s number. There were 14,224 layoffs in 2022 — a sharp increase from the 4,080 seen in 2021. The number was also higher than was seen in the first year that the novel coronavirus assumed pandemic proportions in 2020 when 12,932 jobs were lost. 

However, the pace of job loss in India seems slower than elsewhere. Globally, 687 companies laid off 197,837 workers in 2023. This is already 18 per cent more than the 164,591 seen in 2022. 
In the first quarter of calendar year 2023, the funding of Indian start-ups reportedly declined 75 per cent to $2.8 billion, according to data from start-up tracker Tracxn Technologies.  

Among India’s tech companies, education-associated start-ups are the worst affected, recording the maximum number of layoffs, reveals data. The sector laid off twice as many employees as the next biggest sector in terms of job losses in 2023.
Other sectors with maximum layoffs include retail (1,162), food (915), consumer (718), and health care (561).  Other affected sectors include finance, transportation, and data.

Of all the cities, Bengaluru reported the highest layoffs in 2023. The city also has the highest volume of start-up activity in the country. Other places which have seen a large number of layoffs include Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, and New Delhi.

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

Social media platform Koo laid off 30% of staff in recent months: Report

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

Agraga raises Rs 70 crore in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

Topics :Startupsjob losslayoff

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story