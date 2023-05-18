More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22

The number so far into the fifth month of the current calendar year is already 57 per cent of the earlier calendar year’s number. There were 14,224 layoffs in 2022 — a sharp increase from the 4,080 seen in 2021. The number was also higher than was seen in the first year that the novel coronavirus assumed pandemic proportions in 2020 when 12,932 jobs were lost.

The database collates figures which appear in several media reports. This is not an exhaustive list but may be broadly indicative of the trend in tech companies amid an adverse funding environment and a global economic slowdown.