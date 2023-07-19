Home / Companies / News / Court order on Disney's in-app payment in India temporary: Google

Court order on Disney's in-app payment in India temporary: Google

Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified

Reuters
Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive ordering the company to charge a lower 4% in-app payment on Disney's streaming service in the country was a temporary measure until the court proceedings play out.
 
Disney in India has gone to court in what is the latest and most high-profile challenge to Google's policy of imposing a "service fee" of 11-26% on in-app payments. The service charge was introduced after an antitrust directive ruled against Google's earlier 15-30% fee and forced Google to allow third-party payments.
 
An Indian court on Tuesday said Google should receive a lower 4% fee for in-app purchases from Disney+ Hotstar, and cannot remove Disney's app from its India app store, in what is a significant challenge to Google's payments business model.
 
"The order is interim in nature, and the temporary 4% figure is simply a fee that the developer will pay to Google each month while these legal proceedings play out," Google said in a statement.
 
Google will need to comply with the court directives until it is overturned or modified.
 
Disney, which runs the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, has challenged Google's new billing system in a court in India's Tamil Nadu state. Its lawyers had argued Google was threatening to remove the Hotstar app if it didn't comply with new payments system.
 
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee & Shri Navaratnam)

Also Read

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

TCS extends partnership, will strengthen GE Healthcare's tech operations

Temasek Holdings seeks strategic partners to deploy $5 bn a year in India

Softbank-backed Unicommerce records 50% growth in revenue in FY23

Tata Group picks Britain for new EV battery plant, to invest $5.2 bn

Topics :GoogledisneycourtIndiaDisney India

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story