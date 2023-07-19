Home / Companies / News / TCS extends partnership, will strengthen GE Healthcare's tech operations

TCS extends partnership, will strengthen GE Healthcare's tech operations

IT services firm's service will enable GE Healthcare to provide care solutions to more than 1 bn patients

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
TCS will leverage its advanced software engineering practices and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive productivity.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday it is expanding partnership with GE Healthcare to transform the American’s company’s information technology’s operation model and accelerate innovation.

This transformation will enable GE Healthcare to provide care solutions to more than 1 billion patients in 160 countries. TCS did not give details on the size of the work or financial details.

The partnership will launch a new operating model for managing GE Healthcare’s application estate. TCS will manage the development, maintenance, rationalisation, and standardisation of enterprise IT applications, said the company in a statement.

“GE HealthCare is building a scalable, sustainable and globally unified IT operating model that is focused on digital transformation and innovation to provide precise, connected, and compassionate care. Our collaboration with TCS helps us deliver on our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits by rapidly addressing evolving patient needs, supporting medical technology research, and promoting investment in truly differentiating care solutions,” said Jahid Khandaker, chief information officer, GE HealthCare.

TCS will leverage its advanced software engineering practices and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive productivity.

“We are excited to expand this relationship and leverage our deep contextual knowledge and technological expertise to help GE HealthCare develop innovative new healthcare products and services that aim to enhance patient outcomes, while modernising and supporting their existing application estate,” said Anupam Singhal, business head, corporate accounts, TCS.

