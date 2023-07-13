Home / Finance / News / In a first, credit card spend crosses Rs 1.4 trillion-mark in May: RBI data

In a first, credit card spend crosses Rs 1.4 trillion-mark in May: RBI data

Axis Bank, the fourth-largest, is closing the gap with ICICI Bank after the Citi acquisition with 12.46 million cards

Manojit Saha Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After staying range-bound in 2022–23 (FY23), credit card spend hits Rs 1.4 trillion in May for the first time, reveals the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total number of credit cards in force also increased to 87.4 million in May, again an all-time high, from 86.5 million in April. The first two months of the financial year saw the addition of nearly 2 million cards.

“Credit card spends were in the range of Rs 1.1–1.2 trillion throughout FY23 but reached Rs 1.4 trillion for the first time in May 2023,” states a report from ICICI Securities. Spends were Rs 16,144 per card in May.

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, has the maximum number of cards in circulation, with 18.12 million in May and a 28.5 per cent market share in spends. HDFC Bank is followed by SBI Card, with 17.13 million cards in force, and ICICI Bank (14.67 million).

Axis Bank, the fourth-largest, is closing the gap with ICICI Bank after the Citi acquisition with 12.46 million cards. According to RBI data, Citi had 162,150 cards in May.

Credit card spend per card per month increased by 5 per cent month-on-month for the industry in May 2023, following a decline of 5 per cent in April, observes the ICICI Securities report.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Rewards galore: Most loved credit cards for online spends in India

Unsecured loan portfolios growth highest, credit card NPAs shoot up: Report

RBI signals greater scrutiny of fintech industry amid funding drought

Sachin Bansal's fintech firm Navi lays off nearly 200 employees: Report

Fund review: SBI Large & Midcap Fund

Barclays and Yes Bank raise India's inflation forecast as prices jump

Topics :Credit CardRBI

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story