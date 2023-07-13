Home / Finance / News / Barclays and Yes Bank raise India's inflation forecast as prices jump

Barclays and Yes Bank raise India's inflation forecast as prices jump

Surging prices of vegetables and pulses pushed up inflation to a three-month high of 4.81% last month, ending four months of moderation

Bloomberg
In comparison, the RBI’s inflation forecast is 5.1% for the year. The central bank paused from rate tightening in April as inflation showed signs of easing | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Vrishti Beniwal
 
A higher-than-expected India inflation reading in June has prompted some economists to raise their forecasts for consumer price gains for the year, cementing expectations the central bank will take more time to pivot to rate cuts. 
 
Barclays Bank Plc sees the consumer price inflation averaging 5% in the fiscal year that ends March 2024, up from 4.7% earlier. Yes Bank has revised its estimated to 5.3%, while Emkay Global Financial Services sees it at 5.2%. The projections take the number closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target band. 

Surging prices of vegetables and pulses pushed up inflation to a three-month high of 4.81% last month, ending four months of moderation. The outcome was predicted by only one of the 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“The recent spike in food prices may caution the RBI, but we expect it to stay on hold for an extended period, without dropping its guard on inflation,” Barclays economists led by Rahul Bajoria wrote in a research report. “We are now tracking July CPI inflation at 5.5%, with perishable food prices the key upside risk.” 

In comparison, the RBI’s inflation forecast is 5.1% for the year. The central bank paused from rate tightening in April as inflation showed signs of easing, but wants it firmly under control before switching to rate cuts to support growth.

Emkay economist Madhavi Arora said there’s little the “RBI can do in the food supply management but this adds pressure on them to stay vigilant on domestic dynamics.” Yes Bank economists Indranil Pan and Deepthi Mathew echoed similar views, saying “the pressure on vegetable and pulses prices can continue due to the uneven monsoons.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Our base case remains inflation averaging just 5.2% in fiscal 2024, significantly lower than the 6.7% reported in fiscal 2023. That decline will likely be the result of lower commodity prices and lagged impacts from RBI rate hikes. But we see risks to this outlook as tilted to the upside.”

— Abhishek Gupta, India economist 



Also Read

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

Prices of vegetables soar 15-30% due to summer heat in and around Kolkata

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

HDFC Bank becomes first to offer interoperability between CBDC and UPI

RCap Administrator submits name of IIHL as successful bidder for NCLT's nod

Risk management: Not the time to drop guard for Indian banking sector

PNB scam: Bank seeks restoration of Nirav Modi's property worth Rs 71 cr

Life insurers' Q1 new business premium collections decline 0.9%: Report

Topics :InflationBarclaysYES BankInflation forecast and expectationsfinance

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story