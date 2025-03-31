Home / Companies / News / Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as new CEO and MD, effective April 1

Roy was named CEO in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing Managing Director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025

Shibashish Roy, Croma
Shibashish Roy, Croma's new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director. Image: X@_WiseRoy_
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Tata Group retail chain Croma on Monday announced the appointment of Shibashish Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, effective April 1.

Roy was named CEO in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing Managing Director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025, Croma said in a statement.

He has over 20 years of experience in Tata Group companies and has been instrumental in expanding Croma's market presence and improving its customer service approach across different sales channels, it added.

"Shibashish has been transitioning into the role of CEO & MD over the past five months, following the succession plan announced late last year... I am certain Shibashish's digital-first approach and passion for customer engagement will drive Croma to great heights and look forward to working with him," Infiniti Retail Ltd Chairman Naveen Tahilyani said.

Infiniti Retail Ltd operates organised consumer durables and electronics chain in India under Croma brand.

Increasing market share in major markets and enhancing profitability have been identified as priorities for FY26, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

