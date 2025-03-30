Nexus Select Trust eyes 30 malls, 20 mn sq ft retail space in 4 years

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed retail investment trust (Reit) plans to double the number of malls it operates and the retail area under its portfolio in the next three to four years by acquiring existing malls across the country.

Chief Operating Officer Jayen Naik told Business Standard that Nexus will fund the expansion through debt and from International Finance Corporation’s (IFC’s) green fund of about ₹2,000 crore after its malls were certified under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) norms.

“We are aiming for at least 30 malls in the next three to four years with a gross leasable area of 20 million (square feet). There is enough money to fund this,” Naik said. “Our net asset value is ₹20,000 crore and debt is only ₹4,000 crore. We can go up to 50 per cent debt.”

He added that attractive interest rates are available for financing owing to the recent rate cut and more likely to happen in 2025-26. “We are also getting funding from IFC, which is green funding, because all our 17 malls are IGBC certified and 14 of them are platinum certified. It is under negotiation but we are looking at around ₹2,000 crore from them,” Naik said further. Having acquired the MBD Neopolis mall along with the Radisson Blu Hotel MBD in Ludhiana for ₹490 crore and Vega City mall in Bengaluru for ₹870 crore last month, the company has identified locations and existing malls in 14 cities.

These include places where it currently operates from. Potential options include Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Naik said the company is also talking to Larsen & Toubro to acquire some of its malls in Hyderabad. With its malls home to more than 1,000 retail brands, including the Apple store in New Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall, Nexus is in discussions with the iPhone-maker to take tenancy positions in some of its malls. Apple has announced plans to add four more locations to its portfolio of exclusive stores in India. “We are in active discussions with them,” Naik noted. The senior executive said he is banking on the continued momentum of India’s consumption story to drive growth in retail space and in turn the company’s own growth despite concerns of a slowdown.