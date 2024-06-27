Home / Companies / News / CtrlS to invest Rs 2,200 crore in Kolkata data centre campus in phases

CtrlS has 250MW of live data centre footprint across eight markets in India. By 2029, it is set to build over 600MW of data centre capacity

Data centres
Representative Picture
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
CtrlS Datacenters has earmarked Rs 2,200 crore to be invested in phases at its data centre campus at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town Rajarhat.

The Hyderabad-based company has a five-acre plot, which will house four buildings. The first data centre building, with a 16MW IT load capacity and a built-up area of over 90,000 square feet (sft), is expected to go live in two months’ time.

Suresh Kumar Rathod, president, colocation business, CtrlS Datacenters, said the IT load capacity of the entire campus could go up to 60-80MW and even 100MW. The investment would vary according to the capacity.


Rathod said, in the entire New Town area, four to five service providers are building data centres. “We are going to be the first one to go live in another two months’ time.” The customer, he said, was an ‘American giant’.

According to the company, this would be the first Rated-4 data centre in East India.

The data centre at the New Town campus would be AI-ready with provision for high-density racks. It would have a wide range of modern cooling technologies and would aim for LEED Platinum certification.

CtrlS has 250MW of live data centre footprint across eight markets in India. By 2029, it is set to build over 600MW of data centre capacity.

Topics :KolkataData centreInvestment

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

