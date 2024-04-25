Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In the head-to-head battle, Knight Riders have a clear advantage with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab Kings.

KKR vs PBKS keys stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Match 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 26 (Friday). Kolkata would look to strengthen their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table, while Punjab will look to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

Check SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

KKR vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the head-to-head battle, Knight Riders have a clear advantage with 21 wins in 32 matches played against Punjab.

  • Total matches played: 32
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21
  • Punjab Kings won: 11
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs PBKS head-to-head at Eden Gardens

  • Total matches played: 12
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
  • Punjab Kings won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

  • Matches played: 8
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4
  • Punjab Kings won: 4
  • Abandoned: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise

Kolkata vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise
At Venues Matches played PBKS won KKR won
Barabati Stadium 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Eden Gardens 12 3 9
Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Kingsmead 1 - 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 4 4
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1
St George's Park 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1
Eden Gardens Stadium key stats

Eden Gardens IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 90
Matches won batting first 37
Matches won batting second 53
Average first innings total 161.88
Runs per over 8.4
Runs per wicket 27.62
Highest total recorded 235/4 by CSK vs KKR in 2023
Lowest total recorded 49/10 by RCB vs KKR in 2017


IPL Record at Eden Gardens in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings score 194.2
Average first innings winning score 210.2
Average powerplay score 56.1
Average death-over score 61.1

IPL 2024 Stats at Eden Gardens' stadium
 
Matches: 4
Matches won batting first: 2
Matches won batting second: 2
Average first innings total: 204
Average second innings total: 203

Kolkata report for KKR vs PBKS match

The Eden Gardens' wicket has been a batting paradise in IPL 2024. The team batting first scored 200 runs at consistent basis and that total is not even safe as multiple teams have threatened to chase down the over 200-run target. The Kolkata wicket is generally true to their bounce and has been conducive to stroke play.

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs PBKS IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Kolkata on April 26. The temperature is likely to be at 36 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 80 per cent, which means dew will become a big factor in the second half of the match

Also Read

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Will Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens continue?

SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis elects to bat first

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11- Undadkat replaces Sundar in Hyderabad's XI

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024, DC vs GT HIGHLIGHTS: Pant stars in Delhi's 3-run thrilling win over Gujarat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersPunjab Kings

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story