IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

Kolkata and Lucknow have played against each other in only three matches. Lucknow have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Kolkata would look to achieve their first victory when they host Lucknow.
KKR vs LSG Head-t0-head at different venues
|P
|KKR
|LSG
|At Venues
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Eden Gardens
|1
|-
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|In Countries
|India
|3
|-
|3
Matches played: 1
|City
|Kolkata
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|23/03/24
|Matches Played
|87
|Matches Won Batting First
|36 (41.38%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|51 (58.62%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|46 (52.87%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|41 (47.13%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|112*
|R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants
|Best Bowling
|5/19
|S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings
|Highest Team Innings
|235/4 (Chennai Super Kings)
|23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lowest Team Innings
|49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
| 188/4 (Mumbai Indians)
18/6 (Gujarat Lions)
| 13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders
21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.48
|Average Runs per Over
|8.32
|Average Score Batting First
|160.53
Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs LSG IPL match