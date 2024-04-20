Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

Kolkata vs Bengaluru head-to-head: In the first meeting between them in IPL 2024, it was the men from the east that reigned supreme in the south in what was a one-sided affair

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata vs Bengaluru
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
In match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21 (Sunday) starting at 3:30 pm IST. 

The Knight Riders have dominated the head-to-head meetings between the two sides and even in the first meeting between them in IPL 2024, it was the men from the east that reigned supreme in the south in what was a one-sided affair. RCB will be looking to avenge that loss and break thier five-match losing streak as well. 

KKR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

Kolkata and Bengaluru have played against each other in 34 matches. The Knight Riders have won on 20 occasions while the Royal Challengers have managed only 14 wins so far. 

Total matches played: 34
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 20
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head at different venues

  P KKR RCB
Overall 34 20 14
T20 Match 34 20 14
At Venues      
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Eden Gardens 11 7 4
JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 1 -
Kingsmead 1 - 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 13 9 4
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3 2 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1
SuperSport Park 1 - 1
In Countries      
India 27 17 10
South Africa 2 - 2
United Arab Emirates 5 3 2

KKR vs RCB head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4

KKR vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru

Matches played: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
Kolkata Knight Riders: 9

Eden Gardens IPL record

City Kolkata    
Country India    
First Match 20/04/08    
Last T20 Match 16/04/24    
Matches Played 89    
Matches Won Batting First 36 (40.45%)    
Matches Won Batting Second 53 (59.55%)    
Matches Won Winning Toss 48 (53.93%)    
Matches Won Losing Toss 41 (46.07%)    
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)    
Highest Individual Innings 112* R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants
Best Bowling 5/19 S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings
Highest Team Innings 235/4 (Chennai Super Kings) 23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders  
Lowest Team Innings 49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders  
Highest Run Chase Achieved 188/6 (Gujarat Lions)    
       
18/4 (Mumbai Indians) 21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders    
       
13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders      
Average Runs per Wicket 27.62    
Average Runs per Over 8.36    
Average Score Batting First 161.22    

Kolkata pitch report for the KKR vs RCB match

In the three games at Eden Gardens, the pitch behaved in different manners during the day and the night games. In the day game, scoring was not flawless while both the night matches have seen scores of nearly 200 being put up by both sides. Since it is going to be a day game, spinners will come into play at the Kolkata pitch. 

Kolkata weather forecast during the KKR vs RCB IPL match

There will be clouds in the sky on April 21 in Kolkata. However, there is no forecast of rain even as the cloud cover will increase from 12 per cent at 3 3 PM to 32 per cent at 7 PM IST. The temperatures will be between 40 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 23 per cent at 3 pm to 57 per cent at 7 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.

