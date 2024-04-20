IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21 (Sunday) starting at 3:30 pm IST.
The Knight Riders have dominated the head-to-head meetings between the two sides and even in the first meeting between them in IPL 2024, it was the men from the east that reigned supreme in the south in what was a one-sided affair. RCB will be looking to avenge that loss and break thier five-match losing streak as well.
In the three games at Eden Gardens, the pitch behaved in different manners during the day and the night games. In the day game, scoring was not flawless while both the night matches have seen scores of nearly 200 being put up by both sides. Since it is going to be a day game, spinners will come into play at the Kolkata pitch.
Kolkata weather forecast during the KKR vs RCB IPL match
There will be clouds in the sky on April 21 in Kolkata. However, there is no forecast of rain even as the cloud cover will increase from 12 per cent at 3 3 PM to 32 per cent at 7 PM IST. The temperatures will be between 40 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 23 per cent at 3 pm to 57 per cent at 7 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.