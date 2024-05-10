Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: KKR vs MI head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, pitch report

IPL 2024: KKR vs MI head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, pitch report

KKR vs MI head-to-head record: Mumbai have an advantage as they have won 23 out of 33 matches against Kolkata's 10. Kolkata weather updates: there is 20 per cent chance of rainfall on May 11

IPL 2024 match on May 11: Kolkata vs Mumbai
IPL 2024 match on May 11: Kolkata vs Mumbai
May 10 2024
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
In Match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to seal a spot in IPL playoffs when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 11 (Saturday). 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will play for their pride as they are already ruled out of the IPL 2024 playoffs' race. When the two teams last met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata defended 169 runs against the hosts.

KKR vs MI Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Mumbai have an advantage as they have won 23 out of 33 matches against Kolkata's 10.

  • Total matches played: 33
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 10
  • Mumbai Indians won: 23
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs MI head-to-head at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata

  • Total matches played: 10
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 3
  • Mumbai Indians won: 7
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


KKR vs MI head-to-head in Mumbai
 
  • Matches played: 11
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 2
  • Mumbai Indians won: 9
  • Abandoned: 0

Kolkata vs Mumbai head-to-head stats venue-wise

Venues Total matches played KKR won MI won
Barabati Stadium 1 1 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Buffalo Park 1 - 1
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 -
Eden Gardens 10 3 7
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 - 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 4 2 2
St George's Park 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 11 2 9

Eden Gardens Stadium key stats


Eden Gardens IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 92
Matches won batting first 37
Matches won batting second 55
Average first innings total 162.84
Runs per over 8.45
Runs per wicket 27.89
Highest total recorded 262/2 by PBKS vs KKR in 2024
Lowest total recorded 49/10 by RCB vs KKR in 2017

IPL Record at Eden Gardens in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won batting second 7
Average first innings score 199.3
Average first innings winning score 210.3
Average powerplay score 60.8
Average death-over score 62.4

IPL 2024 ket toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • Matches: 6
  • Matches won batting first: 2
  • Matches won batting second: 4
  • Average first innings total: 205
  • Average second innings total: 205

Eden Gardens pitch report for KKR vs MI match

The Kolkata wicket has been a batting paradise this season with highest total being chased in IPL history here by KKR. The dew might also play a role in the night due to humidity. 

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs MI IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall on May 11, 2024. Two days ago, Mumbai Indians' practice session was washed out due to inclement weather conditions.

