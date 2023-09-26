CVC mulls controlling stake sale in Indian hospital chain HealthCare Global

By Baiju Kalesh

CVC Capital Partners is exploring selling its controlling stake in Indian cancer hospital chain HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.



The private equity firm is looking to identify buyers for its 60.4% in the Mumbai-listed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. CVC’s stake is worth about $345 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The buyout firm may seek a premium of at least 20% for the shares, one of the people said. It could even look for a premium of as much as 50% depending on market conditions, the person said.

Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty they will result in a deal, the people said. A representative for CVC declined to comment, while a representative for HealthCare Global didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A rising middle class and an aging population have boosted demand for private medical services in Asia, accelerating deal activity in the health-care sector. Luye Medical Group is weighing a sale of its oncology business in Singapore, while TE Asia Healthcare Partners is considering selling its oncology centers in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

HealthCare Global, founded in 1989 in Bangalore, owns 24 comprehensive cancer centers across India, its website shows. It serves more than 200,000 patients every year.

CVC bought a controlling stake in HealthCare Global in 2020 through buying new shares and convertible warrants. It acquired more shares later through a mandatory open offer. Shares of HealthCare Global have risen about 19% so far this year, giving it a market value of around $572 million.