Cybersecurity startup SecurWeave raises Rs 2.8 cr in seed round led by IAN

The company said it has already demonstrated its capabilities in both private and defence sectors in India and is now poised for global expansion

BS Reporter Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
SecurWeave, a cybersecurity start-up developing solutions against advanced malware attacks, said that it has raised seed funding of Rs 2.8 crore. The round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), with prominent investors including Romesh Sobti, Uday Chatterjee, Nagendra P Bandaru, and Prakash actively participating.

The company said it has demonstrated its capabilities in both private and defence sectors in India and is now poised for global expansion. The funding would also help the company to further develop and deploy its cybersecurity solutions.

“With this strategic backing, we are empowered to continue pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation,” said Dr Prem Chand, CEO and co-founder of SecurWeave.

The firm operates from workspaces, including the IITMIC, IITM Pravartak Technology Innovation Hub, and NCoE, DSCI, Noida and NCR. SecurWeave is the first to introduce technology capable of detecting advanced malware, offering a dual-use solution applicable to both civil and military applications.

“SecurWeave’s strategy and team are well poised to build a substantial business within the cybersecurity sector, and IAN is looking forward to handholding and guiding this excellent young team," said Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of IAN.

cybersecurity infrastructureCyber crimesdefence sectorfundings

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

